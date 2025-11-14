Listen Live
Politics

Zohran Mamdani Allies Are Taking Over The Democrat Party

The model keeps proving itself over and over and over again, when socialist policies fail, the answer from socialists is more socialism.

Published on November 14, 2025

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani Attends Grand Opening Of The Urban League Empowerment Center
Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Tony Katz:  


There’s a real question about the level of fallout from the government’s shutdown. There’s a question of what happens specifically in the House, specifically in the Senate, specifically amongst Democrats, and then where exactly does the voter fall in all of this, is there any residual effect that plays out? November 3rd, 2026, that’s the day of the midterms. Ed Morrissey joins me right now from hotair.com. You know we’ve discussed the shutdown, we’ve engaged this 42 days. Democrats are very honest about the fact that they didn’t care who they hurt as long as they were able to extend Obamacare subsidies. It didn’t matter to them, as long as they could keep up this facade, of this facade known as Obamacare, that’s a weird tactic. It’s a weird place to have put themselves in an odd fight I think to begin with. But when we talk about the fallout of this, we’ll start with Democrats. What is the take on what the fallout is for them as a party as they move forward.

Ed Morrissey:

Well, I think that there’s a great deal of anger now amongst the progressive base that they ginned up initially through the shutdown and over promised what could be delivered through it, right, I mean, this is part of the problem in managing expectations. One of the key parts of strategic politics is managing expectations. You don’t overpromise and under deliver because it is inherently destabilizing. Because if you say we’re going to get this and you don’t get anything close to it, then you make yourself incompetent because you either promise something you couldn’t possibly deliver, or you promise something you could deliver but you were too incompetent to deliver it.

Listen to the “Zohran Mamdani Allies Are Taking Over The Democrat Party” and their road to serfdom discussion in full here: 

“Road to Serfdom” discussion video below.

Listen to the show in full here:  

Watch the show here: 

Archived episodes here

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

