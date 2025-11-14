Chrystal Hammer Helping You Save $$$ This Thanksgiving

You know her, we love her, and she’s a queen of savings and the Hammer household; Chrystal Hammer is back to help us save money this Thanksgiving!

“The Crazy Coupon Lady” lived up to her name and has delivered on the best deals in town. She walks you through how to get the cheapest turkey, comparing Meijer and Kroger to how she basically got a whole thanksgiving dinner from Aldi for under $50. Just check out her stash below!

Get ready to download those reward apps, take some notes and learn from the master herself: