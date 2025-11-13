Republicans Sour on Trump’s Management of the Government in Poll

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Poll: Support for Trump’s Government Management Falls Sharply, Even Among Republicans

Public approval of President Donald Trump’s handling of the federal government has dropped significantly since earlier in his second term, according to a new poll from The Associated Press–NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Much of the downturn is being driven by declining confidence among Republicans themselves.

The poll was conducted following Democrats’ strong performance in recent off-year elections but before Congress took major action to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Just 33% of U.S. adults now approve of the way Trump is managing the government — a steep fall from 43% in March, the survey found.

Republican Support Takes a Hit

The slide was most pronounced among Trump’s own party. Approval among Republicans fell from 81% in March to 68% in the new poll. Among independents, the drop was even sharper, falling from 38% to 25%.

The findings highlight the political risks of the prolonged shutdown, which the administration has sought to blame on Democrats. However, many Americans fault both parties as the funding lapse has disrupted air travel, left hundreds of thousands of federal workers unpaid, and put food assistance programs for vulnerable families at risk.

Beyond the shutdown, the decline in support may also reflect unease with other sweeping — and often divisive — changes Trump has made to federal agencies, including deep staff cuts and agency overhauls.

Growing Frustration Among Republicans

Republicans have largely stood by Trump throughout his presidency, making the current shift in sentiment especially notable.

“I’m thoroughly disturbed by the government shutdown for 40-something days,” said Beverly Lucas, 78, a retired educator from Ormond Beach, Florida. A lifelong Republican, Lucas compared Trump’s second term to “having a petulant child in the White House, with unmitigated power.”

“When people are hungry, he had a party,” she added, referring to a Great Gatsby-themed Halloween event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. “I thought he seems callous.”

Among Democrats, disapproval remains overwhelming — 95% now say they oppose Trump’s management of the government, up slightly from 89% in March.

Overall Approval Remains Steady

Despite the drop in confidence over government management, Trump’s overall job approval has held steady. About 36% of adults approve of his overall performance as president, nearly identical to 37% in October. His approval ratings on key issues like immigration and the economy have also shown little movement.

Health care continues to be a major point of contention in Washington. Democrats have pushed to extend expiring tax credits, while Trump’s approval on the issue remains low but stable — 34% now approve, compared with 31% in October.

Some of Trump’s supporters, however, remain deeply loyal. Susan McDuffie, 74, a retired Republican from Carson City, Nevada, said she has “great confidence in Trump” and believes the country is on the right track.

“I just don’t understand how the Democrats can care so little about the people,” she said, blaming them for the shutdown’s impact. “I don’t have any patience for the Democrats and their lame excuses.”

Voters See Shared Blame for Shutdown

While Republicans may be taking slightly more criticism, many Americans view both parties as responsible for the stalemate.

“I truly do believe it’s everybody. Everybody is being stubborn,” said Nora Bailey, 33, a moderate from Batesville, Arkansas, who identifies with neither party.

Bailey recently experienced delays in receiving a breast pump through a federal program while her newborn son was in intensive care. She also worries about her disabled parents, who rely on food stamp benefits.

Although she disapproves of Trump’s government management, she believes he hasn’t gone far enough to reduce government waste. “I don’t see enough being done yet to tell me we have downsized the federal government instead of having all these excess people,” she said.

What’s Next for Trump’s Approval?

If the government reopens soon, Trump’s ratings could rebound. But the prolonged shutdown — and the perception of chaos — may leave a lasting mark on public opinion.

Lucas, the Florida Republican, said shutting down the government to make a political point is the wrong approach.

“Air traffic controllers? Really? You want to not pay the people in whose hands your lives are every day?” she said. “We need to be addressing these conflicts like intelligent people and not thugs and bullies on the playground.”