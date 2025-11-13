Hoosiers Mourn Deputy Killed Helping Stranded Driver

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind — Across Indiana, people are mourning Corporal Blake Reynolds, the sheriff’s deputy killed Wednesday morning while assisting a stranded semi on I‑69. He was struck by another truck while stopped on the shoulder.

Renee and Tory Pierce dropped off flowers at the sheriff’s office, saying they just wanted to pray for his family. “He was just helping someone out,” said Tory. “He wasn’t on a call or pulling anyone over. He was just doing good right up to the end.

A patrol car now sits outside the sheriff’s office, draped in black bunting. People have been leaving flowers, flags, and notes in Reynolds’ honor.

The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police brought a trailer to cook meals for deputies and nearby departments. FOP president Rick Snyder said being together helps officers start to grieve.

As people remember Reynolds, many say the best way to honor him is simple: help others, just like he did.