Tuskegee Airmen Honored in Airport Display

Source: Indianapolis International Airport / Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Indianapolis International Airport (IND) celebrated the debut of one of its largest and longest-scheduled exhibits today, honoring the enduring legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.

The extensive exhibition, titled Tuskegee Airmen: America’s Freedom Flyers, launched just ahead of Veterans Day and fills every exhibit case throughout the airport terminal with historical artifacts and the compelling story of the Airmen. The exhibit is presented in partnership with NOLAWORLD and the Indy Arts Council.

The display is scheduled to run through March 26, 2026, concluding on Tuskegee Airmen Recognition Day.

“The Tuskegee Airmen often described their legacy as a testament to excellence, duty, and the right to serve with honor,” said Mario Rodriguez, IAA executive director. “This exhibit celebrates their contributions, devotion to their nation and courage that continues to inspire generations — and we are honored to share their story with travelers from around the world.”

The exhibition also serves as a kickoff for the Indy airport’s celebration of the 250th birthday of the United States of America.

A core focus of the display is Indiana’s strong connection to the Tuskegee Airmen. Pilots trained at both Atterbury Army Air Field and Freeman Field, the latter being a crucial site for early military integration.

The exhibit highlights notable Hoosiers, including:

Major Charles B. Hall of Brazil, the first Black pilot to shoot down an enemy aircraft.

Dr. Lewis Jackson of Angola, director of flight training.

2nd Lieutenant Charles H. DeBow Jr. of Indianapolis, one of the first five graduates of the combat training program.

Travelers will find exhibit artifacts in temporary art cases across the terminal—in the Ticketing Hall and in Concourses A and B. Additionally, a large-scale mural titled Hometown Heroes, featuring 44 Tuskegee Airmen with Indiana ties, is displayed prominently in Civic Plaza.

According to Robin Williams, NOLAWORLD director and exhibit curator, the exhibit emphasizes that the Tuskegee Airmen were a coordinated force of excellence, composed of not just the pilots, but tens of thousands of support personnel, including mechanics, nurses, cooks, and radio operators, whose collective service formed the backbone of the program.