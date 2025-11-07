Listen Live
Local

Woman Killed After Argument on Indy’s East Side

It happened around 11 p.m. near East 10th and Michigan streets.

Published on November 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed late Thursday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

It happened around 11 p.m. near East 10th and Michigan streets. Investigators say there was some kind of argument in a parking lot, and the woman was shot while sitting in her car. After the shooting, she crashed and was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Surveillance footage is being reviewed, and witnesses are being tracked down to figure out exactly what happened.

A man was detained at the scene but later released as the investigation continues. Officials believe this was an isolated incident between two people who knew each other.

The woman’s name hasn’t been released yet, and the coroner is working to confirm the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information can reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers and may be eligible for a cash reward.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Colts Ownership Transition Team
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Are The Irsay Daughters Going To Sell The Indianapolis Colts?

Joe Hogsett at a council meeting
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Mayor Joe Hogsett Blames Bar Owner For Downtown Violence

Micah Beckwith
6 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News

More Bad Press For Micah Beckwith

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Whitestown Police
Local

Woman Killed During Home Invasion in Whitestown

Police Lights
Local

3 Shot at Downtown Indy Bar

Police lights
Local

One Person Dead in Madison County Plane Crash

Michael Kevin Jones
Local

19-Year-Old Man Arrested in Murder of 16-Year-Old Boy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close