Woman Killed After Argument on Indy’s East Side

Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was shot and killed late Thursday night on the east side of Indianapolis.

It happened around 11 p.m. near East 10th and Michigan streets. Investigators say there was some kind of argument in a parking lot, and the woman was shot while sitting in her car. After the shooting, she crashed and was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Surveillance footage is being reviewed, and witnesses are being tracked down to figure out exactly what happened.

A man was detained at the scene but later released as the investigation continues. Officials believe this was an isolated incident between two people who knew each other.

The woman’s name hasn’t been released yet, and the coroner is working to confirm the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information can reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers and may be eligible for a cash reward.