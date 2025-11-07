‘Project 5000’ Initiates Mobile Food Aid

Source: Project 5000 / Project 5000

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – A major city-wide effort to tackle food insecurity, dubbed “Project 5000,” has been launched in Indianapolis through a powerful new partnership between The Resource Hub Foundation, WE Consultants, and IndyGo.

The initiative aims to feed 5,000 individuals and families by transforming an IndyGo bus into a mobile food distribution site, bringing essential resources directly into neighborhoods facing hardship.

Project 5000 is intended to support families affected by the loss or reduction of SNAP benefits, those who never qualified for assistance, and working families still struggling financially.

“This is about meeting people where they are literally,” said Rita Green, President and CEO of The Resource Hub Foundation. “With IndyGo’s partnership, a city bus will transform into a mobile food distribution site, visiting one location each month to hand out boxes of food to local residents.”

The bus will stop at one location each month, providing not only food but also access to valuable community information, including IndyGo initiatives, holiday service updates, and veterans programs.

The project is built on extensive collaboration:

WE Consultants serves as the co-creator, designing the sustainable framework for community feeding and outreach.

The American Heart Association is supporting the effort by providing free blood pressure checks and educational materials at the distribution stops.

Local printing company Life Chronicles stepped up to ensure the message reaches those in need by providing all flyers, signage, and outreach materials.

The Resource Hub Foundation and its partners are now calling on the community to join this effort. Businesses and individuals can contribute resources, make a donation, become a sponsor, or volunteer their time.

Those interested in supporting the mission can contact The Resource Hub Foundation at info@theresourcehubfoundation.org.