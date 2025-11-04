Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Are Indiana Republicans Trying To Move Redistricting Out Altogether? Hoosiers are not always the first to make the move, but when they make the move, they actually make it best.

Tony Katz:



So, we’ll be watching this election day what happens and what’s going on New York, New Jersey, Virginia, in California with Prop 50, because they’re going to show you how you do redistricting. I’m curious if anybody in the Indiana Democratic Party is opposed to what California is doing. Californias admittedly engage in retribution against Texas. I’m curious if whether or not we think this is right or wrong. I cannot wait to hear no answer from them whatsoever, because we’re never going to hear an answer from them whatsoever. And I’m not so sure that redistricting is going to take place in Indiana. This move where Braun calls the special set and the Senate says, you know what, we’ll give it a couple of weeks, which they are entitled to do, and we’ll make it part of the session. Right. We’ve got what is an organization day on November eighteenth, and so we’ll just make it part of the session, and it’ll save people money, right, and that’s what matters. I’m wondering if they’re just trying to move the thing out altogether, not have it discussed.

