Are Indiana Republicans Trying To Move Redistricting Out Altogether?
Are Indiana Republicans Trying To Move Redistricting Out Altogether? Hoosiers are not always the first to make the move, but when they make the move, they actually make it best.
So, we’ll be watching this election day what happens and what’s going on New York, New Jersey, Virginia, in California with Prop 50, because they’re going to show you how you do redistricting. I’m curious if anybody in the Indiana Democratic Party is opposed to what California is doing. Californias admittedly engage in retribution against Texas. I’m curious if whether or not we think this is right or wrong. I cannot wait to hear no answer from them whatsoever, because we’re never going to hear an answer from them whatsoever. And I’m not so sure that redistricting is going to take place in Indiana. This move where Braun calls the special set and the Senate says, you know what, we’ll give it a couple of weeks, which they are entitled to do, and we’ll make it part of the session. Right. We’ve got what is an organization day on November eighteenth, and so we’ll just make it part of the session, and it’ll save people money, right, and that’s what matters. I’m wondering if they’re just trying to move the thing out altogether, not have it discussed.
Listen to the “Are Indiana Republicans Trying To Move Redistricting Out Altogether?” discussion in full here:
Today’s Popcorn Moment:
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Tee hee.— John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) November 3, 2025
Nolte: Box Office Has Worst Weekend of the Year, Worst Halloween in 32 Years https://t.co/WwAfudPSA5
Today on the Marketplace:
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Today on the Marketplace: Why This Picture?https://t.co/ShA3bXK50F@93wibc https://t.co/0zBssvEj94 @MattINTraffic @KarlShowbiz— Tony Katz (@tonykatz) November 4, 2025
Presented by https://t.co/r43wOUuqjH pic.twitter.com/gFZZ8t9uQZ
What’s that TV Theme Song?
Listen to the Show in Full here:
Watch the show here:
Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!
Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify