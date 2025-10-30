Listen Live
Sports

Myles McLaughlin Sets Indiana High School Football Records in H..

Myles McLaughlin Sets Indiana High School Football Records in Historic Season

Knox High School senior Myles McLaughlin has cemented his place in Indiana high school football history with a record-breaking season.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Green synthetic turf football 10 yard line, block number, in white along with black lacrosse line.
Source: TW Farlow / Getty

Myles McLaughlin Sets Indiana High School Football Records in Historic Season

Knox High School senior Myles McLaughlin has cemented his place in Indiana high school football history with a record-breaking season.

In a standout performance against Jimtown, McLaughlin rushed for 469 yards and seven touchdowns, setting a new single-season rushing record with 3,603 yards.

This achievement surpasses the previous state record and highlights his dominance on the field.

McLaughlin’s historic season also saw him become only the second player in Indiana high school history to surpass 10,000 career rushing yards, joining former New Palestine star Charlie Spegal.

CLICK HERE to check out his highlights on his Hudl account.

With 10,596 career rushing yards and 158 touchdowns, McLaughlin is now within striking distance of Spegal’s all-time state rushing record of 10,867 yards.

The senior quarterback has been a force for Knox, leading the team to a perfect 10-0 record this season.

Averaging nearly 12 yards per carry, McLaughlin has rushed for over 100 yards in every game and scored 55 touchdowns this year alone.

His contributions have been pivotal in Knox’s success, as they prepare for the next round of the Indiana high school playoffs.

McLaughlin expressed gratitude for his teammates, coaches, in the tweet below.

As Knox continues its playoff run, McLaughlin’s remarkable season and career achievements will remain a testament to his talent and dedication to the game.

SEE ALSO

Myles McLaughlin Sets Indiana High School Football Records in Historic Season was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., does a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Politics

Sen. Jim Banks Talks Democrat Motives for Gov’t Shutdown

A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr Testifies At Senate Finance Hearing
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Senator Ron Johnson: I Want To Eliminate Shutdowns For All Time

Bus Stop Shooting
Local

Fight Breaks Out on Bus; Shots Fired in Indianapolis

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar

JAMAICA-WEATHER-HURRICANE-MELISSA
4 Items
National

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close