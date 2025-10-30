Listen Live
NWS: Clear Skies and Comfortable Temps This Weekend

Friday night should be partly cloudy, with temperatures around 50 degrees during the evening.

Published on October 30, 2025

NWS Forecast
Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — After a damp start to the week, Hoosiers can expect several days of dry, mild weather — just in time for Halloween and the start of November, according to the National Weather Service.

“The rain that moved through today should be out of the area by around noon,” said Jason Puma, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “After that, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies on Friday and a really pleasant stretch of weather heading into next week.”

Puma said trick-or-treaters can expect a comfortable Halloween evening. “Friday night should be partly cloudy, with temperatures around 50 degrees during the evening and a low near 38 overnight,” he said.

The weekend forecast calls for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, with highs near 55 on Saturday and around 57 on Sunday. “It’s going to be a nice weekend overall,” Puma said. “No rain in sight for at least the next seven days.”

While this week’s gusty winds made temperatures in the 50s feel more like the 30s, Puma said the cooler breeze and lack of sunshine are typical for this time of year.

Looking ahead, Puma said the transition from October into November usually brings more active weather patterns across the Midwest. “We start to see more storm systems tracking across the country, which means more chances for rain — and, from time to time, even a few snowflakes when colder air moves in from the north,” he said.

Still, he added, recent rainfall has helped keep Indiana’s soil conditions healthy heading into late fall. “What we saw yesterday was enough to alleviate any drought concerns for now,” Puma said.

