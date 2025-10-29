Rob Kendall: Micah Beckwith Is A Habitual Liar. He is like an “American Greed” character; he’s a con man.

Craig Collins:

A grand jury a couple times and I think August and September has contemplated, discussed, and a lot of it has sealed certain potential charges, allegations about both a deep fake video that might have been passed around by members of Beckwith’s office and then also potentially some ghost employees at least one, so some fraud activity taking place. All these allegations. Beckwick has denied them.

We’re going to jump in with Rob Kendall in just a second. I want to play audio of what Beckwith said when he was on the campaign trail trying to get elected to the role of Lieutenant governor. Because it is uniquely bad for someone that shopped himself as a Christian candidate, darn it as somebody who’s a pastor too, to have in allegation like this, you know, salacious like this coming out of his office… not a good look to be someone who shopped himself in that way to potentially have this again, something he has very much denied. We bring in Rob Kendall of Kendall and Casey because they reported on this story and they interviewed someone who seemed to be in the know in the middle of September. Kendall’s been on this for a month and a half. Rob, welcome to the program.