Listen Live
Local

WISH Parent Agrees to Buy WRTV; Expert: FCC License Has ‘Lot of Value’

Published on October 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WISH buys WRTV
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, the parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23, Circle City Broadcasting, has agreed to buy competitor WRTV-ABC from The E.W. Scripps Company for $83 million.

Terry Heifetz is a senior lecturer in Ball State’s Media Department. He says he was surprised when he first heard about this.

“My first reaction was ‘wow!’,” Heifetz said. “This is this is kind of a big deal because each station has has long been a competitor to the other one and a pretty strong competitors to them for decades and decades.”

Regarding the $83 million price tag, Heifetz suggested it was a reasonable amount, despite the changing media consumption habits with more viewers streaming and getting news digitally.

“That does seem like a pretty good amount of money,” Heifetz added. “However, even though broadcasting isn’t what it used to be as far as a lot of people are steaming now, having an FCC license TV station still has a lot of value to it. It is a lot of money, but I don’t think it’s unreasonable, at least the way I see it.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Business & Economy Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., does a television interview in the Capitol on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Politics

Sen. Jim Banks Talks Democrat Motives for Gov’t Shutdown

A photo of a fatal crash picture
Local

Fatal Crash North of Bloomington Closes Section of I-69

Katherine Curtis
Local

Carmel Nurse Practitioner Arrested After Eight-Month Investigation

Jonathan Peternel mugshot
Local

Pendleton Man Faces Felony Counts Related to Child Sex Crimes

Sean Tucker and Friends
Local

Hoosiers Hunker Down for Hurricane Melissa

A young Asian woman, an airplane passenger, sits by the window seat, experiencing nausea and dizziness during the flight, which adds to her travel discomfort.
Entertainment

New Survey Reveals the World’s “Most Hated” Airline

JAMAICA-WEATHER-HURRICANE-MELISSA
4 Items
National

LIVESTREAM: Hurricane Melissa Bears Down On Jamaica

Roulette table
Local

Horseshoe Strike: Workers Claims Illegal Firings

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close