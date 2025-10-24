Indy Efforts Show Progress in Reducing DV Deaths

Source: indianapolis.granicus.com / indianapolis.granicus.com

INDIANAPOLIS — Domestic violence-related deaths in Marion County have declined steadily over the past three years, though advocates caution that the issue remains a persistent concern.

In 2022, Marion County recorded 34 domestic violence-related homicides. That number declined to 14 in 2023 and nine in 2024. As of mid-2025, six people have died in domestic violence incidents.

“Even one is too many,” said Danyette Smith, a survivor and advocate who chairs the city’s Domestic Violence Fatality Review Team. “But when we see those numbers fall, it shows the work is happening — not just by our board, but by the entire community of survivors, advocates and law enforcement.”

Smith was reappointed this week by the City-County Council’s Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee to continue leading the team that reviews every domestic violence fatality in Marion County. The board examines each case, identifies gaps in the system, and issues recommendations to courts, police, and service agencies.

“When I first joined, we met three times a year,” Smith told councilors. “Now we meet monthly, going through those cases one by one — not just looking back, but asking how we can prevent the next tragedy.”

The team’s focus has shifted toward policy change, including strengthening strangulation charges, improving agency coordination, and targeting prevention efforts in ZIP codes with the highest abuse reports.

“We’re learning that real prevention means listening to survivors,” Smith said. “The recommendations are changing with the voices that are in the room.”

Advocates credit programs like Indy Champions for Domestic Violence Prevention, which Smith directs through the Indy Public Safety Foundation, for connecting survivors with critical resources.