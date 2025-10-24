Listen Live
$35K Gift Boosts Riley Cancer Research

Published on October 24, 2025

Riley Children's Foundation, AAA and Indianapolis Indians
Source: AAA Hoosier Motor Club / AAA Hoosier Motor Club

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – A partnership between AAA Hoosier Motor Club and the Indianapolis Indians resulted in a $35,000 donation to the Riley Children’s Foundation to support childhood cancer research.

The organizations presented the check to the foundation on Thursday in the lobby of Riley Hospital, capping off their joint fundraising efforts during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in September.

Funds Dedicated to Local Research
The $35,000 was generated through two separate initiatives: AAA Hoosier Motor Club contributed a portion of all membership sales from September, while the Indianapolis Indians donated a portion of premium ticket sales from their annual SWING event at Victory Field.

Matt Goins, President and CEO of the AAA Hoosier Motor Club, emphasized the human impact of the donation.

“No parent wants to see their child experience cancer,” Goins said. “We are honored to support the Riley Children’s Foundation and the talented doctors, nurses and staff that take care of these children and their families every single day.” He added that the $35,000 “is really just a gesture from us to you to take care of those kids and continue taking care of the kids.”

Accelerating Progress for Indiana Children
The funds will directly benefit pediatric cancer research conducted by Riley doctors. Alane Helmer, Vice President of Corporate and Foundation Giving for the Riley Children’s Foundation, highlighted the vital need for such support.

“Every breakthrough in pediatric cancer research brings us closer to a future where more children not only survive cancer but go on to live healthy, full lives,” Helmer said. “Support from partners like AAA Hoosier Motor Club and the Indianapolis Indians accelerates that progress and brings hope to families facing the hardest moments of their lives.”

Helmer noted that Riley is the primary treatment center for pediatric cancer in the state. “85% of kiddos in Indiana who have a cancer diagnosis are being treated by Riley doctors,” she confirmed. “So there’s a lot of kids and a lot of researchers that are going to benefit from a gift like this.”

