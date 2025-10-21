Listen Live
Kendall & Casey: Trump Commutes George Santos’ Prison Sentence

Kendall & Casey: Santos, a former Republican congressman, was released after serving less than three months of a a seven-year term.

Published on October 21, 2025

Security measures taken outside Manhattan court ahead of former US President Donald Trump's arraignment
Source: Anadolu / Getty

President Donald Trump commuted the prison sentence of ex-Rep. George Santos, who had been serving a seven-year term for fraud, identity theft, and campaign finance violations.

Santos, a former Republican congressman, was released after serving less than three months, a decision that has drawn both praise and criticism.

Kendall and Casey from 93.1 WIBC dissected the controversial commutation on their show, highlighting the peculiar circumstances surrounding Santos’ release.

Trump’s decision, they noted, was accompanied by a social media post where he justified the commutation by comparing Santos’ actions to those of Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, who had previously faced backlash for exaggerating his military service.

Trump’s post described Santos as “somewhat of a rogue” but praised his loyalty to Republican ideals, a sentiment that didn’t sit well with the hosts.

Rob expressed frustration over the message this sends about accountability in politics.

“You shouldn’t be releasing someone from prison just because they’re on your team,” he argued, emphasizing the damage Santos’ actions caused to the integrity of the election process.

Casey echoed these concerns, pointing out that Santos’ crimes were deliberate and malicious, undermining public trust in democracy.

Santos, for his part, thanked Trump for the commutation, calling it an act of “justice served” and claiming his sentence was excessively harsh.

However, questions remain about whether the commutation absolves him of financial restitution, as Santos still owes hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The commutation has reignited debates about political favoritism and the ethical standards expected of public officials.

As Kendall aptly put it, “The message this sends is: do whatever you want, as long as you vote for our team.”

Listen to the full segment below.

