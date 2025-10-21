Source: SOPA Images / Getty

The Coltonator: 10-Year-Old Wins Mullet Competition, Becoming A Legend

On a recent episode of the Hammer and Nigel Show, the hosts couldn’t stop raving about a 10-year-old boy from Price County, Wisconsin, who just won the mullet competition.

Colton Grohl, or as his friends call him, “The Coltonator,” has officially become a legend—not just for his iconic hairstyle but for the sheer swagger he brings to the mullet game.

Hammer and Nigel shared the story with their audience, describing Colton as “an American badass” and marveling at his luscious locks.

“Look at this sweet SOB,” Nigel said, referencing a photo of Colton that they posted on their social media.

Dressed in patriotic American flag gear, with his mullet flowing majestically in the wind, Colton looked every bit the part of a mullet champion.

The hosts couldn’t help but dive into the history and culture of the mullet, throwing out classic nicknames like “Mississippi Mud Flap,” “Kentucky Waterfall,” and the hilariously obscure “Camaro Crash Helmet.”

“Tell me you wouldn’t follow this kid anywhere,” Hammer joked, as they continued to hype up the young mullet king.

While the competition may not have come with a big cash prize, Colton’s win earned him something even better: bragging rights and a permanent spot in mullet history.

Hammer and Nigel even declared it a “great moment in mullet history,” comparing Colton’s achievement to the legendary mullets of the 1980s.

Listen to Hammer & Nigel talk about it below.