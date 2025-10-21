Listen Live
The Hammer and Nigel Show

The Coltonator: 10-Year-Old Wins Mullet Competition, Becoming a..

The Coltonator: 10-Year-Old Wins Mullet Competition, Becoming A Legend

On a recent episode of the Hammer and Nigel Show, the hosts couldn’t stop raving about a 10-year-old boy from Price County, Wisconsin, who just won the mullet competition.

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Contestants in the junior categories...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

The Coltonator: 10-Year-Old Wins Mullet Competition, Becoming A Legend

On a recent episode of the Hammer and Nigel Show, the hosts couldn’t stop raving about a 10-year-old boy from Price County, Wisconsin, who just won the mullet competition.

Colton Grohl, or as his friends call him, “The Coltonator,” has officially become a legend—not just for his iconic hairstyle but for the sheer swagger he brings to the mullet game.

Hammer and Nigel shared the story with their audience, describing Colton as “an American badass” and marveling at his luscious locks.

“Look at this sweet SOB,” Nigel said, referencing a photo of Colton that they posted on their social media.

Dressed in patriotic American flag gear, with his mullet flowing majestically in the wind, Colton looked every bit the part of a mullet champion.

The hosts couldn’t help but dive into the history and culture of the mullet, throwing out classic nicknames like “Mississippi Mud Flap,” “Kentucky Waterfall,” and the hilariously obscure “Camaro Crash Helmet.”

“Tell me you wouldn’t follow this kid anywhere,” Hammer joked, as they continued to hype up the young mullet king.

While the competition may not have come with a big cash prize, Colton’s win earned him something even better: bragging rights and a permanent spot in mullet history.

Hammer and Nigel even declared it a “great moment in mullet history,” comparing Colton’s achievement to the legendary mullets of the 1980s.

Listen to Hammer & Nigel talk about it below.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Casino gambling roulette awaiting gamblers and tourist to spend money
Local

Casino Workers Strike

Kam Jones
Local

Indiana Pacers Rookie Kam Jones Arrested Monday

Rainfall Amounts
Local

NWS: Showers and Storms Could Be Strong in Indiana This Weekend

Higher Life Smoke Shop
Local

Indy Smoke Shop Owner Responds to Recent Raid

Mark Sanchez Booking Photo
Local

Judge to Allow Cameras Inside Courtroom for Sanchez Case

Men's legs in white cotton socks on a white background. Men's feet in new socks. White background with space for text.
Education

Parents Strip Down To Make A Point At School Board Meeting

Beau Bayh photo
Politics

INTERVIEW: Beau Bayh Talks Run for Indiana Secretary of State

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close