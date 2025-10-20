Pierre Suu

PARIS–French police are investigating a jewel heist at the Louvre Museum. They say thieves broke into the museum Sunday morning, shortly before it opened to the public.

They’re thought to have gained entry through an upstairs window using some type of mechanical lift.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez says two or three thieves were able to open two display cases in a gallery that held France’s crown jewels, and then left the scene on motorbikes. They believe the burglars broke into the Galerie d’Apollon, located on the second floor and stole nine major pieces of jewelry from the crowns of France in a few minutes.

They used a construction platform left by the building to enter a window and leave with their score. The museum was closed for the day