Listen Live
National

Jewel Heist at the Louvre Museum

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Louvre Remains Closed After Jewellery Heist
Pierre Suu

PARIS–French police are investigating a jewel heist at the Louvre Museum. They say thieves broke into the museum Sunday morning, shortly before it opened to the public.

They’re thought to have gained entry through an upstairs window using some type of mechanical lift.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez says two or three thieves were able to open two display cases in a gallery that held France’s crown jewels, and then left the scene on motorbikes. They believe the burglars broke into the Galerie d’Apollon, located on the second floor and stole nine major pieces of jewelry from the crowns of France in a few minutes.

They used a construction platform left by the building to enter a window and leave with their score. The museum was closed for the day

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Casino gambling roulette awaiting gamblers and tourist to spend money
Local

Casino Workers Strike

Rainfall Amounts
Local

NWS: Showers and Storms Could Be Strong in Indiana This Weekend

Mike Pruitt mugshot
Local

Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt Turns Himself in

Mark Sanchez Booking Photo
Local

Judge to Allow Cameras Inside Courtroom for Sanchez Case

Men's legs in white cotton socks on a white background. Men's feet in new socks. White background with space for text.
Education

Parents Strip Down To Make A Point At School Board Meeting

Higher Life Smoke Shop
Local

Indy Smoke Shop Owner Responds to Recent Raid

Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Facility Leaves Eight Dead
Local

Hogsett Faces Ethics Scandal Over City Deals

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close