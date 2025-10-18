Listen Live
Politics

Trump Says Venezuela Doesn’t Want to “F*** Around” w/ U.S

Published on October 17, 2025

President Donald Trump has quite the way with words, that was proved true again Friday.

During a press conference with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Trump confirmed that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro granted the U.S. access to the country’s oil and other natural resources. The president said Maduro made the proposal because Venezuela doesn’t want to mess with the U.S. Of course, he relayed that in the most Trump way…

“You’re right. You know why? Because he doesn’t want to f— around with the United States.”

Tensions have risen between the U.S. and Venezuela amid Trump’s crusade against drugs. The Trump administration declined Maduro’s offer and signaled it was no longer pursing diplomatic engagement with Venezuela.

The Trump administration has now increased the reward for information about the Maduro regime. They believe the Venezuelan leader is “one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world.”

Listen to Trump’s candid response here:

