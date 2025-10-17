Proposed Data Center for Henry County Put on Hold…For Now

panumas nikomkai

HENRY COUNTY, Ind.—-A 585-acre data center proposal near Knightstown was discussed Thursday night, but it has been put on hold.

A planning commission in Henry County decided that they needed more time for discovery and to address concerns from residents.

The project has divided the community, with some fearing it will drive longtime families away while others see it as an opportunity for growth and modernization.

“Many longtime Knightstown families who have built this community for generations are already talking about moving away if it happens. That should tell us something,” said one man against it.

New Castle Henry County Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Corey Murphy believes the county will fall behind if they don’t act fast. He held up a novelty push-button phone with Snoopy on it.

“Our county has two choices. Stay with the limited, no growth opportunities that this beautiful antique Snoopy phone represents, no growth opportunities with this technology. Or we can compete in the modern, digital age,” said Murphy.

Commissioners plan on revisiting the data center discussion November 20.