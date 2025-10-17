State Treasurer Daniel Elliott Speaks on Education Programs

Source: Education Matters Podcast / Education Matters Podcast

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott is making the case for keeping the state’s innovative school choice programs under the roof of the Treasurer’s Office, citing increased efficiency and a parent-first approach that has been hailed as the “gold standard” nationwide.

In a recent interview on the Education Matters Podcast, Treasurer Elliott—a father of four who has personally utilized public, homeschool, and charter options—explained that his office’s expertise in managing public funds allows for a more nimble, parent-centric program compared to a larger state bureaucracy.

Efficiency and a Parent-First Approach

The Treasurer’s Office currently oversees Indiana’s Education Scholarship Account (ESA) program for special needs students and the new Career Scholarship Account (CSA) program for career pathways and apprenticeships.

Elliott emphasized that the management of these programs is, at its core, a function of managing taxpayer money efficiently—a core competency of the Treasurer’s office. Since taking office, his team has made major improvements:

Processing Time Slashed: Payment processing time for funds used by families and providers has been cut from 45 days to just 3 days, ensuring funds reach children and businesses quickly.

Provider Choice Skyrockets: The number of approved providers, giving parents real educational options, has increased by 550%.

Cost Savings: The office has implemented a new technology platform, saving approximately $500,000 annually in operational costs.

“We are the gold standard in the country for ESA implementation,” Elliott stated on the podcast, noting that Indiana is now advising states like Texas and Ohio as they launch their own ESA programs. He attributed this success to running the program “like a startup,” allowing the team to quickly adapt to parent feedback and customize the system to meet real family needs.

Concern Over Potential Oversight Change

The Treasurer addressed recent legislative proposals that would move the oversight of the ESA and CSA programs from the Treasurer’s Office to the Department of Education.

Elliott warned that transferring the program to a larger bureaucracy risks losing the very elements that make it successful: speed, flexibility, and personalized service.

“When you take something that is working… and you make a sudden change, you don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said, highlighting the potential for the loss of the streamlined, parent-centric system his team has built.

Treasurer Elliott’s Appeal to Hoosier Families

Elliott’s background as a “school choice dad” who has witnessed firsthand the importance of educational flexibility drives his passion for the programs. He believes that parents are best equipped to make educational decisions for their children, a core tenet of both the ESA and CSA programs.

The Treasurer concluded the interview by urging Hoosier families who have benefited from the ESA and CSA programs to share their stories and feedback with his office and their local lawmakers to ensure the programs remain successful and parent-focused.

To hear the full episode of the Education Matters Podcast featuring Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott, CLICK HERE.