NWS: Severe Weather Chances Increase Across Indiana This Weekend

NWS: Severe Weather Possible Across Indiana This Weekend

Published on October 17, 2025

Severe weather chances this weekend
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Widespread showers and storms are possible on Saturday across Indiana.

“The threat for severe weather is going to be mainly Saturday afternoon into the early portions of Saturday night. The primary risk risks that we’re expecting are isolated strong to severe wind gusts and heavy rainfall,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Melo says the greatest risk for severe weather is in the southern part of Indiana. He believes some of the storms might linger into Sunday.

“The rainfall would be most widespread in the morning on Sunday and dry air will move in Sunday evening forcing those showers to taper off,” said Melo.

He urges you to keep your eye on the sky because there could be lightning all throughout the state to accompany the rain.

“Be alert. If you hear thunder, remember if thunder roars, go indoors,” said Melo.

With much of Indiana dealing with drought conditions, Melo says this incoming rain on Saturday will help the situation.

“It won’t completely get us out of the drought, but it will be beneficial and at least help us from seeing worsening drought conditions,” said Melo.

