Mark Sanchez Case Shifts Courts, Trial Set for December

Source: IMPD / Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

INDIANAPOLIS — The Mark Sanchez case is moving to a new court after the Marion County judge assigned to the battery trial recused herself. Several hearings have been reshuffled as a result.

A pretrial meeting originally set for Nov. 5 was canceled. The final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2 and will be conducted remotely for attorneys.

The jury trial is set to begin Dec. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

Other updates note that the court has received media requests to allow cameras in the courtroom following the judge’s reassignment.