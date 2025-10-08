Teenager Charged as Adult in Johnson County After Assaulting Woman

Source: Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday a teenager has been charged as an adult following the assault and strangulation of a 79-year-old women in New Whiteland Tuesday.

16-year-old Ariahn Smith is facing charges of:

Rape (Level 3 Felony)

Strangulation (Level 6 Felony)

The victim told police she was assaulted while bringing groceries into her home when a male grabbed her and covered her mouth. The victim attempted to stall Smith by claiming her son-in-law was due to arrive shortly, and she successfully convinced him to pray with her. Immediately after they finished praying, Smith grabbed her by the throat and began strangling her before forcing her to submit to sexual assault.

Both felonies carry a maximum penalty of over 18 years in prison. Prosecutors have petitioned the Juvenile Court to take Smith to the Johnson County Jail.

Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner says Smith’s mugshot won’t be available “Until he is processed through the adult jail, there won’t be any mugshots, but that should happen sometime this week.”