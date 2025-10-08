Source: Isaiah Trickey / Getty

We know you’ve probably been binge watching all your favorite Halloween shows and movies all month long, but there’s still one thing left to binge watch… ALL of The Office Halloween episodes!

We’ve conveniently put together all of The Office Halloween episodes so you don’t have to! Enjoy and Happy Halloween!

Season 2, Episode 5: “Halloween”

Season 5, Episode 5: “Employee Transfer”

Season 6, Episode 8, “Koi Pond”

Season 7, Episode 6, “Costume Contest”

Season 8, Episode 5, “Spooked”

Season 9, Episode 5: “Here Comes Treble”

There you go! 6 spook-tacular episodes of The Office that’ll take no time to binge watch before Halloween.

We expect you to to be in full blown Christmas mode after 11:59pm on Halloween, so in order to prepare, here’s all of The Office Christmas episodes too: https://www.b1057.com/b-indy-blog/heres-all-the-office-christmas-episodes/

Photo Credit: giphy

ALL The Office Halloween Episodes was originally published on b1057.com