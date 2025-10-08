Listen Live
Entertainment

ALL The Office Halloween Episodes

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Toronto International Film Festival - "The Smashing Machine" Premiere
Source: Isaiah Trickey / Getty

We know you’ve probably been binge watching all your favorite Halloween shows and movies all month long, but there’s still one thing left to binge watch… ALL of The Office Halloween episodes!

We’ve conveniently put together all of The Office Halloween episodes so you don’t have to! Enjoy and Happy Halloween!

Season 2, Episode 5: “Halloween”

Season 5, Episode 5: “Employee Transfer”

Season 6, Episode 8, “Koi Pond”

Season 7, Episode 6, “Costume Contest”

Season 8, Episode 5, “Spooked”

Season 9, Episode 5: “Here Comes Treble”

There you go! 6 spook-tacular episodes of The Office that’ll take no time to binge watch before Halloween.

We expect you to to be in full blown Christmas mode after 11:59pm on Halloween, so in order to prepare, here’s all of The Office Christmas episodes too: https://www.b1057.com/b-indy-blog/heres-all-the-office-christmas-episodes/

Photo Credit: giphy

SEE ALSO

ALL The Office Halloween Episodes  was originally published on b1057.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Mike Braun
News

Braun Comments On Rumor of National Guard Coming to Indy

Mugshot for Anthony Stout
Local

Former Marion County Bail Bondsman Sentenced to 38 Years in Prison

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
11 Items
Local

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close