Man Dies After Medical Emergency Leads to Fatal Collision
SPRINGPORT, Ind. — A Springport man was struck and killed by a vehicle while in the middle of a medical problem.
Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrived on East County Road 750 North Saturday afternoon after 1:00, and they found 84-year-old Robert Anthony Parks, who died at the scene.
Investigators say Parks suffered a medical emergency, causing him to fall into a shaded area of the road, where he was then struck by a passing vehicle. The driver was not hurt.
Detectives are investigating this.
