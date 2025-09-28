Listen Live
Local

Man Dies After Medical Emergency Leads to Fatal Collision

Published on September 28, 2025

Henry County Sheriff's Office Vehicle
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

SPRINGPORT, Ind. — A Springport man was struck and killed by a vehicle while in the middle of a medical problem.

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrived on East County Road 750 North Saturday afternoon after 1:00, and they found 84-year-old Robert Anthony Parks, who died at the scene.

Investigators say Parks suffered a medical emergency, causing him to fall into a shaded area of the road, where he was then struck by a passing vehicle. The driver was not hurt.

Detectives are investigating this.

