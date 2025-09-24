Source: WIBC host Rob Kendall as Donald Trump.

Rob Kendall Banned From Hendricks County GOP Lincoln Dinner. Does the Hendrix County GOP understand the Streisand effect? Perhaps Rob Kendall should host his own Lincoln Dinner since he’s not welcome to theirs.

Tony Katz:

The story came… I saw it on the twitters, on the Twitter. X is Rob. Is Rob around? Okay, did the Hendrix County Republican Party actually tell him he can’t come to an event? I don’t know if that’s how it happened, or if that’s how he’s saying it happened.

So first I want to make sure I understand the story, because what came across my transom was an idea. So, first things first, Hendricks County Republican Party. They’ve got Congressman Jim Jordan coming to the event. It’s tomorrow night. It’s sold out. According to them. I wasn’t invited. I’ve never spoken at their Lincoln Day dinner. They’re missing out. But did they actually tell you Rob that you’re not invited? That’s my question. That’s what I’m trying to figure out. If somebody called him and said, hey, you know, because I could say I don’t get invited to anything, which is which is off true some things, not everything. I have been invited to stuff, and I haven’t been able to make it, but never Hendricks County. So, I want to know if someone actually said to him, “you’re not welcome here.” Did someone say to Kendall and Casey you’re not welcome here? That’s my question, and I need an answer to that question, because the answer to that question leads to a response and then a thought on an idea.

Listen to the “Rob Kendall Banned From Hendricks County GOP Lincoln Dinner” discussion in full here:

Listen to the Show in Full here:

Watch Rob’s appearance here:

Watch the full show here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio