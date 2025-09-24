Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Rob Kendall Banned From Hendricks County GOP Lincoln Dinner

Does the Hendrix County GOP understand the Streisand effect? Perhaps Rob Kendall should host his own Lincoln Dinner since he's not welcome to theirs.

Published on September 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WIBC host Rob Kendall as Donald Trump.
Source: WIBC host Rob Kendall as Donald Trump.

Rob Kendall Banned From Hendricks County GOP Lincoln Dinner. Does the Hendrix County GOP understand the Streisand effect? Perhaps Rob Kendall should host his own Lincoln Dinner since he’s not welcome to theirs.

Tony Katz:  

The story came… I saw it on the twitters, on the Twitter. X is Rob. Is Rob around? Okay, did the Hendrix County Republican Party actually tell him he can’t come to an event? I don’t know if that’s how it happened, or if that’s how he’s saying it happened.

So first I want to make sure I understand the story, because what came across my transom was an idea. So, first things first, Hendricks County Republican Party. They’ve got Congressman Jim Jordan coming to the event. It’s tomorrow night. It’s sold out. According to them. I wasn’t invited. I’ve never spoken at their Lincoln Day dinner. They’re missing out. But did they actually tell you Rob that you’re not invited? That’s my question. That’s what I’m trying to figure out. If somebody called him and said, hey, you know, because I could say I don’t get invited to anything, which is which is off true some things, not everything. I have been invited to stuff, and I haven’t been able to make it, but never Hendricks County. So, I want to know if someone actually said to him, “you’re not welcome here.” Did someone say to Kendall and Casey you’re not welcome here? That’s my question, and I need an answer to that question, because the answer to that question leads to a response and then a thought on an idea.

Listen to the “Rob Kendall Banned From Hendricks County GOP Lincoln Dinner” discussion in full here:    

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch Rob’s appearance here:   

Watch the full show here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!  

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM   

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST    

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts    

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify    

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio    

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Georgetown Road Shooting
Local

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Local

Dump Truck Driver Dies in Crash at Danville Home

Micah Beckwith
Local

Lt. Gov. Beckwith Fights Back Against Former Staffer

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

USA - Politics - Bush Participates in Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service
18 Items
Entertainment

Secret (And Not-So-Secret) Talents Of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

Southern entrance to the Indiana State Capitol building in Indianapolis, Indiana
Local

Fired Lt. Gov. Aide Speaks Out on Alleged AI Deepfake Scandal

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close