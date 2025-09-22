Listen Live
Cignetti on Iowa: “They Do Not Beat Themselves and They Play Well at Home”

Published on September 22, 2025

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 12 Indiana State at Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The 11th ranked Indiana Hoosier football team is 4-0. They face the 3-1 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon at Nile Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

At his weekly press conference on Monday, Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti said the Hawkeyes will pose some tough challenges. He also has a lot of respect for Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz.

“The thing you have to know about Iowa, in general, is that they will not beat themselves. You will have to beat them and they play really well at home,” said Cignetti.

Cignetti says they’ve basically been running the same defense for a long time.

“Now there’s tweaks, but they’ve always played great defense. They have great special teams and they’ve always been able to run the ball really well,” said Cignetti.

He has watched film of the team’s 63-10 domination of the Illinois Fighting Illini from this past Saturday and said he found some things for his team to improve on.

“We had some egregious mistakes in the back end, particularly at safety. We had about five of them in that game. We only got exposed once because of them. If we don’t clean those up, we’re going to get fractured,” said Cignetti.

Cignetti said regardless of the final score, there’s always things to clean up every week.

Kickoff between Indiana and Iowa is set for 3:30 pm on Saturday.

