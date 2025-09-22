Listen Live
The Tony Kinnett Cast

Democrats Double Down On The Violent Rhetoric

Jim Pfaff of The Conservative Caucus joins the Tony Kinnett Cast to discuss that and trending data swings

Published on September 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Democrats Double Down On The Violent Rhetoric. Jim Pfaff of The Conservative Caucus joins the Tony Kinnett Cast to discuss that and trending data swings

Instead of bringing down the temperature, Democrats and their fellow travelers continue to call Republicans Nazis:

Jim Pfaff of The Conservative Caucus joins the Tony Kinnett Cast to talk about how the Democrats continue to keep on digging and turning off voters.

Listen to the “Democrats Double Down On The Violent Rhetoric” discussion in full here:    

Listen to the show in full here: ICE Clashes w/ Democrat Offici… – The Tony Kinnett Cast – Apple Podcasts

Subscribe to the Tony Kinnett Cast Podcast!  

The Tony Kinnett Cast on Apple Podcasts  

The Tony Kinnett Cast | Podcast on Spotify  

The Tony Kinnett Cast | iHeart 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Joe Hogsett
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis Considering $18M Bailout Loan

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
Local

Indiana DCS Confirms Staff Departure Over Social Media Post

Gov. Mike Braun
Local

Gov Braun: Data Centers Must Deliver Real Value to Indiana

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
Local

Charlie Kirk Remembered at Indiana University

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local

Indiana Senator Jim Banks Targets Discord Over Violent Acts

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close