Impulsive Violence Drives Tragedy, IMPD Chief Says

INDIANAPOLIS — After a violent weekend in Indianapolis, IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said Monday that while overall crime is down, impulsive, conflict-driven violence continues to take lives and requires urgent community action, not just a police response.

Two people were killed in separate incidents over the weekend, and detectives are investigating a possible third related case. Bailey said preliminary evidence connects the deceased and possibly another person to each other.

“Every single crime category is down and trending down over the last five years,” Bailey said. “But we still have a lot of work to do. Anytime we lose someone in our community, it’s something we don’t want to happen. These are human beings, not numbers.”

Bailey said violence, particularly shootings, often stems from personal disputes that escalate quickly, fueled by alcohol, firearms, and poor conflict resolution.

“Arguments are not easy for law enforcement to interrupt or stop,” he said. “At 3 o’clock in the morning — with booze, easy access to weapons, hot tempers, and no skills to deal with conflict — these things happen in the moment. Unless we know it’s going to happen right then, it’s hard for us to intervene.”

Bailey also raised concerns about illegal firearms, including ghost guns made with 3D printers and extended magazines. “They’re easily accessible online, and you can make them at home. That’s a significant issue,” he said. “That’s how you end up with seven people shot when someone only meant to shoot one. Untrained people using these weapons — it’s a dangerous combination.”

Bars and late-night street takeovers also contribute to violent crime, Bailey said, pointing to efforts in Louisville, which impounded vehicles used in illegal street racing and meetups. “We spend a lot of money and energy going after these things because we know they’ve led to violence,” he said. “There may need to be stronger legislative tools to deal with this.”

IMPD is working with the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission and excise police to investigate potential ties between recent violence and licensed establishments. “I don’t think anything good happens after midnight,” Bailey said. “We repeatedly see issues between 2 and 3 a.m. after bars close — and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better.”

Bailey said he has a meeting this week with bar owners on South Street, where he says behavior is again becoming concerning. “We’re looking to send a message,” he said. “If there’s a connection between violence and a business, we’ll work with our partners to see if anything needs to be done.”

Bailey reiterated that IMPD will continue its efforts but urged the community to take responsibility. “This is absolutely a community problem,” he said. “It just takes one person making a bad decision in the heat of the moment. Until we address that, we’ll keep seeing these tragedies.”