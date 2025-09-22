Braun: Indiana Must Lead in AI Infrastructure

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun says Indiana must act quickly to become a national leader in artificial intelligence — and that starts with energy, infrastructure, and innovation.

In an interview with Inside Indiana Business, Braun laid out his vision for Indiana’s role in the AI boom, emphasizing the importance of data centers and the resources they require.

“The future of data centers is essential if we want to be a player in AI,” Braun said. “We don’t just use AI — we help develop it.”

He warned that global competitors like China are moving fast. “They’re going to try to get there before we do,” Braun said. “If we don’t get ahead now, we’ll be catching up for decades.”

Braun pointed to the strain data centers place on electricity and water. “I couldn’t believe it when I heard a single data center can use up to one gigawatt,” he said. “No state has that kind of capacity readily available.”

To meet demand, Braun is pushing for small modular nuclear reactors, calling them the best option for reliable power — though still years away. In the meantime, he supports a mix of coal, natural gas, wind, and solar.

He’s also promoting the “Quantum Corridor,” a tech zone stretching from Indiana’s western border through Lafayette, Indianapolis, and Bloomington to Crane Naval Base. “There’s a lot going on in that region, and it’s ripe for the taking,” Braun said.

Looking ahead, he sees biosciences, microelectronics, and quantum technology as key to Indiana’s future. “This is going to be the Indiana economic story that unfolds over the next three and a half years — and well beyond,” Braun said.