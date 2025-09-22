Source: Stephanie Keith / Getty

Jimmy Kimmel Can Only Blame Himself. Kimmel was fired by a function of the private sector and the free market because there is no more appetite for this stuff.

Tony Katz:

So, there I was on the air with Carl Higbie at Newsmax talking about Jimmy Kimmel, and he was playing this clip of Jimmy Kimmel talking about Carl Higby. Was a very meta moment and referring to Carl Higbee as a meathead. Well, I’ve met Carl Higbee in person. I don’t think you want to insult that guy. He’s very large. Tony Katz, Tony Katz today, good to be with you. But this was about the political right and the political left and who you associate with. It was moments later after we were done that it was learned that Jimmy Kimmel was being taken off the air, and as we know it now from the Wall Street Journal story, it’s Jimmy Kimmel’s fault. Carl Higbie joins me right now. Frontline is the name of the show every Monday through Friday, six pm over there at Newsmax. This isn’t the first time Kimmel had talked about you, but it’s got to be a.



Much different perspective of the whole thing. Seeing him removed as he was, was Kimmel just going after you because it was someone to go after on Newsmax or was there something specific going on?

Carl Higbie:

Oh, he goes after me quite a bit. Look, this is what late night hosts do is you know they poke fun at things that look half the time I kind of laugh at it. I mean, that’s the seldom times he actually is funny, as when he’s calling me a meathead, because let’s be honest, I’m a bit of a meathead.

But the issue is is like it’s gotten to a point of vitriol and hatred and you know it’s not funny, and that’s part of the reason why he’s taken off the air. But you know, I see all these late night guys as trying to score points rather like their goal. Keep in mind, Tony, and you know this, the goal of late night TV is to make people laugh, not to score political points, not to put a narrative like Jimmy Kimmel told everybody who wasn’t vaccinated deserve to not get treated at hospitals. Like that’s not the role of an evening, funny nighttime host. And he failed the litmus test. And that’s part of the reason why he’s not there, because he went so far because he thought he could get away with it and you know, essentially mock Chirley Kirk’s death.

