Buttigieg Joins Statehouse Protest Against Early Map Redraw

Democrats say the silence from GOP leadership suggests hesitation—and possibly a lack of votes.

Published on September 19, 2025

A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Source: (PHOTO: Abdul-Hakim Shabazz/WIBC)

STATEHOUSE — Pete Buttigieg, former South Bend mayor and U.S. transportation secretary, was back at the Indiana Statehouse Thursday, calling on lawmakers to oppose a mid-decade redistricting push that’s quietly picking up steam

“Indiana Republicans are being pressured by Washington Republicans to do something they know in their hearts is wrong,” Buttigieg said, calling on voters to speak directly with GOP legislators.

The push comes weeks after state Republican leaders met privately with President Donald Trump. So far, Senate President Pro Tem Rod Bray and House Speaker Todd Huston haven’t said whether they’ll support a special session to redraw congressional maps.

Democrats say the silence from GOP leadership suggests hesitation—and possibly a lack of votes.

“Only the most partisan Republicans support this move,” said Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington). “Their own base is asking why.”

Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) added, “They’ve got the power, but I feel better than I did a few days ago.”

Republican leaders have not responded to repeated requests for comment.

