Antifa Is A Real Movement And A Real Threat. If the Biden administration can sic the FBI on concerned parents at school board meetings, then the Trump administration certainly can go after far-left groups organizing violent protests and riots.

Tony Kinnett:

The man who is not only in every single piece of riot footage that I can find in incredible disguise, but also the guy who is consistently publishing more stuff than anybody except maybe and you know, and that’s just because I think some of those Antifa guys got a crush on him. Julio Rosas, how’s it going, doing good?

Julio Rosas:

Doing good, thanks for having me.

Tony Kinnett:



So, you’ve been covering all the Chicago Antifa nonsense. By the way, it’s just an idea, not an organization, or haven’t you heard? You know, since I don’t want to get out there, what is your response, just as someone who’s been on the ground in these riots, you and I enjoying a nice cup of tea while they shoved the fence over at the DNC. Just a quick question, what is your response to Antifa being declared a terror organization by the Secretary of State and President’s Offices.

Julio Rosas:

Yeah, I mean, it’s something that’s kind of long overdue, right? The consistent, the consistent problem quote unquote that people have said and Democrats are saying this right now is we were joking about earlier, where you know it’s “oh, it’s just an idea, it’s not really an organization.”

“So, you know, how can you do this or that and the other with it? You know, how can you be a member if it doesn’t actually exist?” And of course, you know that’s just nonsense. Antifa does exist because they say, well, it’s an ideology. It’s like, well, right, it’s an ideology because there’s a group of people that believe and act on it.

