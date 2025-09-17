NWS: Air Quality Concerns and Elevated Fire Risk in Indiana

NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Air quality concerns and an elevated fire risk are two things that forecasters say people in Indiana need to watch out for.

There aren’t any chances for rain until at least the weekend.

“Even then, those chances for rain are only anywhere between 20 to 40%. It doesn’t look like it’s going to be the widespread, soaking rain we really need to make up the long-term rainfall deficit that we’re seeing right now,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Air quality is not supposed to be great over the next couple of days, so Nield says it might be best to wait on outside activities you might normally do.

“Folks should reduce their energy consumption where possible such as idling vehicles. Save that and other activities for those times when the air is a little less stagnant and limit the accumulation of that ozone near the ground,” said Nield.

Children, the elderly and individuals with respiratory or cardiovascular problems are typically the first groups affected by poor air quality.

Due to the lack of rain and higher than normal temperatures, Nield says the risk for fires goes up, especially if you get a high wind gust.

“I know a lot of folks, myself included, like to go out and have a fire pit and stuff like that. Make sure you keep a close eye on those fires, especially as you’re putting them out,” said Nield.