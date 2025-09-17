Listen Live
Local

Frankfort Police Arrest Four in Meth Dealing Investigation

The Frankfort Police Department said they successfully served four out of five arrest warrants for people suspected of dealing meth.

Published on September 17, 2025

FRANKFORT, Ind. — Four people have been arrested in Frankfort on meth dealing charges.

According to the Frankfort Police Department, officers made the arrests at the conclusion of multiple investigations from the agency’s narcotics unit.

The following Frankfort residents were arrested and face charges:

Kyle Bybee, 35
Dealing 10 or more grams of methamphetamine – a Level 2 Felony
Dealing 10 or more grams of methamphetamine with a prior conviction – a Level 2 Felony
Dealing between five and 10 grams of methamphetamine with a prior conviction – a Level 3 Felony

Jamie Lewis, 41
Dealing 10 or more grams of methamphetamine – a Level 2 Felony

Tina Brown, 41
Three counts of dealing between five and 10 grams of methamphetamine – Level 3 Felonies

Larry Cunningham, 60
Dealing between five and 10 grams of methamphetamine – a Level 3 Felony
Dealing between one and five grams of methamphetamine – a Level 4 Felony

Frankfort Police said they successfully served four out of five arrest warrants for people suspected of dealing meth. There is still an outstanding warrant for 52-year-old Charles Bryant of Frankfort, wanted on two preliminary Level 3 Felony charges tied to meth dealing.

“Our narcotics detectives work tirelessly to investigate those who deal illegal drugs in our city,” Chief Scott Shoemaker said in a press release. “My request to Charles Bryant is to stop running, turn yourself in and make a change in your life. It is never too late.”

It’s unclear if the suspects were all part of the same operation or if their arrests are unrelated.

Charles Bryant
Charles Bryant (Frankfort Police Department)
