The Ball Is In Your Court Ball State

Ball State has a philosophy on DEI right? It has a philosophy on bigotry, right? They've got philosophies on all sorts of things. What about staff who suggest "Charlie Kirk had it coming" online?

Published on September 17, 2025

Ball State University entrance sign
Source: Education Images / Getty

Tony Katz:  

If you have at Ball State University staff members listed there on the director who want to engage the concept of well, Charlie Kirk had it coming, I mean words to that effect.

I don’t say, because I’m not the person to say this, you have to fire them. I just want to know if there’s a policy, is there any policy regarding your staff members saying if you think Charlie Kirk was a wonderful person, we can’t be friends. “Charlie Kirk’s death is a reflection of the violence, fear, and hatred he sewed.” Well, I don’t believe he sewed any of those things. It’s an opinion. Sure, can you have an opinion? Absolutely? Do you voice the opinion when you are part of well, any business that that might be looked at poorly on. So, you’re saying these people don’t have free speech. No, I’m absolutely not saying that they can have all the free speech they want, just like I can. I’m asking a different question. First, she’s lying this woman who is part of Ball State. And secondly, does the university itself have any issue here? That’s my question, and I asked this question of President Mearns:

Is there any response from Ball State regarding the staff member, the director of Health Promotion Advocacy, who demonizes Kirk and is lying about his positions. Well, I asked that question a few days ago, and I still don’t have an answer, So I’m asking again. We’re waiting. We deserve to know if there’s going to be a response. What is the official philosophy of Ball State on these issues? You have a philosophy on DEI right, you have a philosophy on bigotry, right? You’ve got philosophies on all sorts of things. So, what about this? What about this?

Listen to the “The Ball Is In Your Court Ball State” discussion in full here:    

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch the show here:   

