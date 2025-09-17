Listen Live
Facebook Is The Philip Morris Of Our Time

Rep. John James: We are doing everything to make sure that the evil ones do not win, that we continue to make America safe, strong, and great again

Published on September 17, 2025

Tony Kinnett:

So we’ve had on Rob Bluey and we speculated on what’s going on in the halls of Congress, what is coming out of the events of last week, some of the rapid updates. Well, we’re going to one up that because we do enjoy anning up over here on the show. We’ve got from Michigan’s tenth Representative, John James, one of the only officers that allows me not to call him sir, which you know is kind of a bonus for anyone Representative James, how’s it going, sir.

Rep. John James:

I’m doing great, man, doing great. Thanks, good to be back on Tony.

Tony Kinnett:

So let’s dive right in. I want to make sure that we keep abreast of all that is going on in the House because there’s a lot of big decisions to be made without the events of last week factoring in, and now you guys have an enormous amount to rush to. Of course, there’s the possible continuing resolution, there’s the situation regarding maybe removing ilhan Omar from committee assignments or possibly being censured. What is top of mind for you, or at least what seems to be the main topic of Congress among your fellow representatives in the house right now.

