Tom Brady, Gronk & Co. Take Flag Football to Saudi Arabia

Tom Brady is coming out of retirement, kind of. The seven-time Super Bowl winner is ready to suit up for some flag football.

Brady announced he is teaming up with Fanatics, FOX Sports and OBB Media for an inaugural global flag football event at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of this year’s Riyadh Season.

“The Fanatics Flag Football Classic” will be a round-robin tournament following an Olympic-style flag football rules, played on a 50-yard field with two 10-yard end zones, a 5-on-5 format and two 20-minute halves.

The three teams will feature athletes like Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Sauce Gardner, Myles Garrett, Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham Jr., and Rob Gronkowski. The head coaches of each team have also been named, Pete Carroll, Sean Payton and Kyle Shanahan.

During a spirited round of “Are You Okay with This?” Hammer says he’s not really okay with it, but he’s also not surprised.

“Saudi Arabia, now they have a lot of money… so they are just buying all things American culture. They bought and sponsored the Liv golf tour. They paid WWE to have WrestleMania there in 2027. And now they are going to have their big Saudi Abria Flag Football thing,”

The event will air live on Saturday, March 21, 2026 on FOX Sports and Tubi, with Kevin Hart as host.

We now ask you, Are YOU Okay with NFL former and current players flying overseas to play flag football? Let us know on X or Facebook!