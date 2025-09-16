Charlie Kirk’s Suspected Killer Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted

BrianAJackson/Getty Images

PROVO, UT.–Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for the man accused of killing Charlie Kirk.

Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray formally charged Tyler Robinson with aggravated murder Tuesday, making the 22-year-old eligible for death if found guilty. Utah is one of five states that allow execution by firing squad if lethal injection is unavailable.

Gray said Robinson’s mother said he “moved to the left” politically in the past year. The mother says Robinson became “pro gay” and became more “trans rights oriented” when he started dating his roommate — a man who is transitioning into a woman. Gray said Robinson confessed to his roommate he killed Kirk because Kirk was full of hate. Gray confirmed Robinson turned himself in to police.

Robinson is set to be formally arraigned in Utah later today for aggravated murder and other charges. President Trump has previously said he hopes Robinson gets the death penalty. The Department of Justice indicated that it would also be charging Robinson, but appears to be now taking a wait-and-see approach.

Here are all of the charges Tyler Robinson faces:

Aggravated Murder

Felony Discharge of a Firearm

Obstruction of Justice

Tempering With a Witness

Violent Offense Committed in Presence of a Child