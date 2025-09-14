Listen Live
Shots Fired Near Notre Dame Campus During Football Game

Published on September 14, 2025

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The South Bend Police Department says shots were fired near University of Notre Dame late Saturday.

It happened during their football game against Texas A&M.

Officers were called to Eddy Street Commons after reports of multiple shots being fired. When they arrived, they were trying to disperse a large crowd around 10 p.m.

No one was injured, but five vehicles and two apartments were damaged.

At least two people were detained but were later released.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community, but they are investigating. If you have any information, you can give Crime Stoppers a call at 574-288-STOP (7867).

