Fever Close Out Regular Season with Win Over Minnesota

Published on September 9, 2025

Minnesota Lynx v Indiana Fever
Andy Lyons

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Fever (24-20) closed out the regular season with an 83-72 win over the league-leading Minnesota Lynx (33-10) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis on Tuesday night. The Fever will begin the postseason on Sunday, September 14 with opponent, broadcast and time details to follow.

The Fever jumped out to a 28-14 lead at the end of the first quarter and would cruise from there. They would go on to lead by as many as 24.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 18 points and the Indiana Fever wrapped up the regular season with an 83-72 win Tuesday night over the league-leading Minnesota Lynx, who were resting MVP candidate Napheesa Collier.

A big difference in the game was three-point shooting. The Fever made 9 of their 19 three-point shots while the Lynx only made 2 of their 20 three-point attempts.

Five players for Indiana finished in double figure scoring. Aliyah Boston had 12 points and eight rebounds, breaking her own Fever record for rebounds in a season with 361.

Mitchell officially became the franchise’s all-time single season leader in points per game, breaking a record held for more than two decades set in 2003 by Tamika Catchings with 19.7 points per game, Mitchell now holds that record at 20.2 points per game, the first player in Fever history to average over 20 points in a season. 

With a record of 24-20 to conclude the regular season, the Fever set a franchise record for most wins in a season.  

Minnesota secured the top seed on Aug. 30, but they have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games.

