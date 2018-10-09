Drew Brees Becomes NFL’s All-Time Passing Leader

NEW ORLEANS--Drew Brees is now the NFL’s all-time passing yards leader.

The former Purdue University Quarterback passed former Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Peyton Manning on the list for most passing yards of all-time Monday night when his New Orleans Saints beat the Washington Washington Football Team 43-19.

Brees completed 26 of 29 passes and threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

Brees broke the record on a 62-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Tre’Quan Smith in the second quarter.

Brees has thrown for 72,103 yards in his nearly two decades in the NFL. Manning finished his career with 71,940 yards.

(PHOTO: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)