Indiana Corn Maze Pays Tribute to Colts Owner Jim Irsay
Indiana Corn Maze Pays Tribute to Colts Owner Jim Irsay
Fall in Indiana just got even more exciting for Colts fans. Lark Ranch has teamed up with Precision Mazes to create a larger-than-life Colts-themed corn maze honoring Jim Irsay—a tribute as unique as the man himself.
A Colts Tribute You Can Walk Through
The massive design isn’t just about twisting turns and dead ends. From above, the maze forms an intricate tribute to Colts owner Jim Irsay, celebrating his decades-long leadership and love for Indianapolis. Fans can now literally walk through a piece of Colts history, making this maze more than just a fall attraction—it’s a love letter to Indy and its football culture.
For the Boss”
The Colts are calling this one “For the Boss”—a nickname many use for Irsay. It’s more than fitting, since the maze represents both his role as team leader and his lasting bond with Colts fans. By naming the maze after him, the Colts and Lark Ranch are giving fans a new way to celebrate “the boss” who has helped shape so many unforgettable seasons in Indianapolis.
Built by Hoosiers, For Hoosiers
- Lark Ranch, a family-owned favorite in Loogootee, is already known for being one of Indiana’s best fall destinations.
- Precision Mazes brought their design expertise to make this tribute one of the most detailed mazes in the state.
Together, they’ve created a fall experience that blends Indiana’s farming roots with its football pride.
Plan Your Visit
Indiana Corn Maze Pays Tribute to Colts Owner Jim Irsay was originally published on hankfm.com
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana For Their Crime Problems
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic
-
Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital