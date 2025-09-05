Listen Live
Left Spins Conspiracy Theories About The President’s Health

White House Correspondent Reagan Reese interviewed President Trump when he was supposedly MIA.

President Trump Remains In Washington For Labor Day Holiday Weekend
Left Spins Conspiracy Theories About The President’s Health. White House Correspondent Reagan Reese interviewed President Trump when he was supposedly MIA.

Tony Kinnett:   

So, in a very, very, very bad decision, the left has attempted to turn the entire last couple of days of coverage again their last chance, and I do mean they’re very very very last chance at landing on some kind of political unifying point for the party, something that they can express to voters. The left has instead decided to make everything right now a wild conspiracy and I don’t just mean like a conspiracy that someone is probably doing something shady behind closed doors, the things that Democrats and Republicans accuse each other of, all the ding dong dang day. No, instead, the left has decided to go all in, all in on the idea that Trump is at death’s door and also, he probably faked his own attempted assassination. I’m a little shocked to see this be the thing they’re trying to coalesce around this again. I just asked Victor Davis Hanson we had on the show, what do you think the left is going to center around? Going to be like kind of socialist economics? Is it going to be the racism angle again? We saw that with the Lisa Cook situation at the Federal Reserve Board. Nope, insane conspiracies. Trump faked getting shot. Here’s Joy Reid:

We head over now to the Daily Caller’s, White House correspondent Reagan Reese, and the lynchpin in the discovery of President Donald Trump not being dead because in the midst of his wake, his funeral, the end of all things, you decided now was the time for a ninety-minute interview with the President. I mean, what in the world was it like to be in the middle of that?

