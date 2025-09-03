Democrat “Resistance” Of Old Hippies And Furries Gather In DC
Let’s go over now to Stephen Kent, who has decided to abandon his classic great cultural takes this week to bring you some of the wonderful Washington DC culture up close outside Union Station where there’s a bit of a shindig going on. Stephen tell us about it.
Hey, Tony, good to be with you. Yeah, we came into DC just to see what’s kind of going on with the National Guard and deployment of troops into the Capital. I managed to find four, two of which we’re holding iced coffees. But there is a little bit more excitement going on here at Union Station. We’ve got Congressman Al Green up front addressing an audience right now.
