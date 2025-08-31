Listen Live
Local

Person Killed After Being Hit by Vehicle

Published on August 31, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed after they were hit by a car early Sunday on the southeast side of Indianapolis, say police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say it happened on U.S. 31 South, near a Rural King, before 1:45 a.m.

The victim has not been identified. Police are investigating.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close