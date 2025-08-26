Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Trade With Vikings For Versatile Cornerback

The Indianapolis Colts have made a strategic move to bolster their injury-plagued secondary, acquiring cornerback Mekhi Blackmon from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick.

This trade comes at a critical time as the Colts prepare to finalize their roster ahead of the season.

Blackmon, a former third-round pick in 2023, brings versatility to the Colts’ defense.

Known for his ability to play both outside and in the nickel, Blackmon fills a void left by rookie Justin Walley, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury earlier in training camp.

Despite missing the 2024 season due to his own ACL injury, Blackmon showed promise during his rookie year with 41 tackles, eight pass breakups, and an interception.

This move aligns with the Colts’ offseason emphasis on strengthening their secondary under defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

With plans to utilize more dime packages, the team has prioritized depth at cornerback.

Blackmon joins a group that includes recent additions like Xavien Howard and Charvarius Ward, as well as returning players Jaylon Jones and JuJu Brents, who are recovering from injuries.

While Blackmon’s arrival adds depth and flexibility, it also creates competition within the roster.

The Colts now face tough decisions as they determine how many cornerbacks to carry into the season. Blackmon’s ability to contribute immediately will be key as the team navigates these final roster adjustments.

This trade not only addresses a pressing need but also reflects the Colts’ commitment to building a resilient and adaptable defense.

Below are highlight from Blackmon’s highlights from his 2024 season:

