Making Federal Statistics Reliable Again

Welcome back to the Tony Kinnett Cast here on the Daily Signal, popping right in with Steve Cortes , who understands the shenanigans afoot when the media starts freaking out about yet another appointee or nomination from the Trump administration. This time it’s E.J. Antoni Steve, how’s going?

Of course, so I was a little surprised to see NPR citing our show as to what E.J. Antoni in the Trump administration or in the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, that kind of thing might look like. Where’s all of this deep-seated fear coming from?

Well, first, Tony, I think you should wear their scorn as a badge of honor right when NPR is coming after you. But here’s where I think it’s coming from. I think, you know. First, more broadly, permanent Washington continues to freak out every time it sees that the America First Revolution political revolution actually means it about deconstructing the administrative state, and that we do not believe the power should be concentrated a bunch of unaccountable, unelected bureaucrats in Washington, DC, So that’s the more broad backdrop, but the specific one to the Bureau of Labor Statistics is that BLS is one of these completely outdated, sloth ridden bureaucracies that does not produce the data of the Americans need. Meaning number one, it’s not quick enough in a real time digital world.