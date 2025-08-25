Listen Live
Local

UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Passenger Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

CARMEL, Ind. — An Indianapolis man has died a few days after a police pursuit and crash in Carmel in June this year.

47-year-old Kevin McKelvey was a father of three, University of Indianapolis professor, poet, writer, and farmer.

On June 14th, McKelvey was driving his 12-year-old son, Kiran, home from martial arts practice. They were heading north on Meridian Street when a southbound police chase for a stolen SUV, driven by 24-year-old Alexander Mitchell. Mitchell, with a history of drug and traffic offenses but no prior arrests, crossed the centerline, hitting McKelvey’s car head-on. The impact on the rain-slick road sent McKelvey’s vehicle spinning into another car driven by Guilia Carloni.

While all four victims initially survived the collision, McKelvey hit his head so hard that police say he couldn’t recall where he was or personal details. Despite this, days after the crash, McKelvey seemed optimistic, texting a friend on June 26th that he felt lucky to be alive and not to have broken a femur.

However, his condition took a sudden and fatal turn on June 29th. McKelvey began experiencing severe headaches and told his wife, Lakshmi Hasandka, about it, and he passed away after medical personnel responded to this. The Marion County Coroner’s Office says the cause of death was a pulmonary embolism with blood clots forming in his veins, traveling to his lungs, and blocking blood flow. The coroner’s officer has directly attributed these clots and McKelvey’s death to the injuries from the car accident.

Court documents say Mitchell had a past of drug possession, drug dealing, and traffic violations, but no arrests for his crimes. Mitchell was charged with resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, and additional charges after the crash.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close