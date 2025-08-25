Listen Live
Can Anyone Get This War To Stop?

Why should Americans care about what happens to Ukraine regarding the invasion from Russia?

Published on August 25, 2025

Why should Americans care about what happens to Ukraine regarding the invasion from Russia?

Tony Katz:  


Can you have peace with Vladimir Putin? And does peace come through a summit? Or does peace come by saying, hey, here’s all our bombs. We’ve got more than you… now, can we get this done? And if that’s the case, exactly when does that happen? Because the B2 you fly over, while it was very, very nice:

Didn’t seem to do the trick knowing that a missile attack on Ukraine just next to the Slovakia border hit a US owned business. Major Mike Lyons joins me and right now retired United States Army West Point is where he does the work military analysts to see him all over your cable dial, he is our guy. First, let’s get into the conversation about summits themselves. The political left wants to say that Trump got played like a fiddle. The political right wants to say, look how much strength Trump had. I look in at the meeting between Trump and Putin, they’re in Anchorage, and I say, all right, this is very much a Trump thing to do. Look a guy in the eye, try and get it done. Remind you how much hardware we have, what are we doing? What was your take on the summit?

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

