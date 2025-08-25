Can Anyone Get This War To Stop?
Can Anyone Get This War To Stop? Why should Americans care about what happens to Ukraine regarding the invasion from Russia?
Can you have peace with Vladimir Putin? And does peace come through a summit? Or does peace come by saying, hey, here’s all our bombs. We’ve got more than you… now, can we get this done? And if that’s the case, exactly when does that happen? Because the B2 you fly over, while it was very, very nice:
Didn’t seem to do the trick knowing that a missile attack on Ukraine just next to the Slovakia border hit a US owned business. Major Mike Lyons joins me and right now retired United States Army West Point is where he does the work military analysts to see him all over your cable dial, he is our guy. First, let’s get into the conversation about summits themselves. The political left wants to say that Trump got played like a fiddle. The political right wants to say, look how much strength Trump had. I look in at the meeting between Trump and Putin, they’re in Anchorage, and I say, all right, this is very much a Trump thing to do. Look a guy in the eye, try and get it done. Remind you how much hardware we have, what are we doing? What was your take on the summit?
Listen to the “Can Anyone Get This War To Stop?” discussion in full here:
Listen to the show in full here:
Watch the show here:
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
- Winter in Indiana: Cold and Dry Conditions Expected
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash